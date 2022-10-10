Turkey’s unemployment rate hits lowest level since 2014

Turkey’s unemployment rate in August dropped to a single digit for the first time in four years and the lowest monthly level since 2014, according to data released by Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday.

The rate fell by 0.4 percent month on month to 9.6 percent in August, with the number of the unemployed aged 15 and over falling by 100,000 from July to 3.31 million in August, the official data show.

In addition, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for men and 12.5 percent for women in August.

“We continue to be positively differentiated from the world economies thanks to the high growth and employment increase we have achieved with the Turkish economy model,” Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati tweeted after the data release.

Turkey’s unemployment rates are expected to be 10.8 percent in 2022, 10.4 percent in 2023, 9.9 percent in 2024 and 9.6 percent in 2025, according to the country’s three-year Medium Term Program released in September.

Turkish economy grew by 7.6 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2022, while its annual inflation hit 83.45 percent in September, the highest level in 24 years.

Turkey is facing financial woes unseen in decades, with the Turkish lira on a plunging trajectory since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in late February worsened Turkey’s situation by pushing energy prices to new highs.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an advocate of low-interest rates, hoping that the move will boost growth, employment and investment despite high inflation. ■