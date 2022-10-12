India’s retail inflation jumps to 7.41 pct in September

India’s retail inflation jumped to a five-month high of 7.41 percent in September, data released Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MOSPI) showed.

“The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September is 7.41 percent,” the ministry said in a report. “It was 7.00 percent in August.”

September’s inflation is the highest since April for the South Asian country.

This is the ninth straight month for the inflation remained above the 2-6 percent tolerance band of the Reserve bank of India, the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) increased to 8.60 percent in September from 7.62 percent in August, data showed.

According to officials, the price data are collected from 1,114 selected urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states through personal visits by staff of the field operations division of the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the MOSPI.

In September 2021, retail inflation was 4.35 percent while food inflation was 0.68 percent in India.

India’s factory activity growth measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 0.8 percent in August 2022, showed the official data. The August IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors stood at 99.6, 131.0 and 191.3, respectively. ■