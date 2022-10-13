Indian pharma company asked to stop production after kids’ deaths in Gambia

The pharmaceutical company which allegedly made defective cough syrups leading to the death of more than 60 children in the Gambia has been asked to stop manufacturing all drugs with immediate effect, said Health Minister of India’s northern state of Haryana Anil Vij on Wednesday.

The minister said that as many as 12 flaws were found during a joint inspection conducted by federal and state drug departments at Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited located in Sonipat district of Haryana state.

A notice has been served to the pharma company directing that total production shall be stopped, Vij said.

The pharma company had exported a variety of cough syrups to the Gambia where the deaths of infants were reported, and subsequently, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued product alerts about those cough syrups.

The WHO had linked four cough syrups — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip N Cold Syrup — manufactured by the pharma company with the deaths in the Gambia.

“Samples of the drugs mentioned by the WHO of Sonipat’s pharmaceuticals company were sent to the Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet. Action will be taken after that,” Vij told the press in Haryana on Wednesday.

He said that the federal government was gathering complete information. ■