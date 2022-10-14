Anastasiades: Cyprus will have an excess of renewable energy to export or exchange

President Anastasiades has addressed the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) Energy Transition Conference in Nicosia, which included Energy Ministers from Egypt, Greece and Jordan and representatives of Italy, France, Israel.

During his speech, Anastasiades said Cyprus, due to its strategic location and its excellent relations and long-standing partnerships in the field of energy with neighbouring countries, stands ready to make its own contribution and be an active part of the energy solutions that our region has to offer.

“A role which we have already assumed through the start of the construction phase of the “EuroAsia” interconnector between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, as well as the preparations underway for also launching the “EuroAfrica” interconnector which will connect Cyprus-Greece- Egypt”.

He said that according to current status and planning, it is estimated that by the end of 2027, once the first interconnection is in place, Cyprus will have an excess of renewable energy that could be exported or exchanged, in addition to the quantities that could be available from Egypt, Israel, and Greece.

“Consequently,” Anastasiades remarked, “Cyprus can become a net exporter of electricity at capacities that could range from 120 Gigawatt hours in 2027, up to 1000 in 2030, and exceeding 1800 in 2033”.

Anastasiades said his motto is that energy should act as a catalyst for peace and prosperity “and not in creating tensions and conflicts”.