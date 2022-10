Kwasi Kwarteng, chancellor of the exchequer of the United Kingdom (UK), resigned on Friday after his mini-budget was blamed for causing economic turmoil.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted,” Kwarteng said in his resignation to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter.

Kwarteng’s time in office — 38 days — made him one of the shortest-serving UK chancellors in history.