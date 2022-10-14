Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: health ministry

A young Palestinian man was killed and six others injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mateen Dabaya, 20, was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers, and two of the injured were in severe conditions, the ministry said in a short press statement.

Abdullah Abu al-Teen, a Palestinian doctor who works at the Khalil Suleiman hospital in the city, was severely injured when trying to save one of the injured shot by Israeli soldiers, it added.

Early in the morning, an Israeli army force stormed Jenin and raided Palestinian homes to arrest activists wanted by Israeli security, leading to fierce clashes, according to Palestinian eyewitnesses.

An Israeli army spokesman said soldiers operated in the area to arrest a Hamas member who was responsible for a series of shooting attacks in the West Bank.

“During the operation in Jenin, explosives were thrown, and armed Palestinians fired massive volleys of gunfire at the forces,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Tension in the West Bank has been mounting since March after the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists by storming Palestinian towns and cities.

In the 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, all claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled or blockaded these areas ever since. The Palestinians want to establish an independent state on these territories. ■