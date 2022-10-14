Qatar interested in participating in oil exploration in two areas off Lebanon’s coast

Qatar has expressed its interest in participating in the oil exploration in two areas offshore Lebanon in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the Lebanese energy minister said Friday.

“Qatar expressed its interest, in a letter from his Excellency the Qatari Oil Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in participating in exploring oil in blocks 4 and 9,” Walid Fayad said following his meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. The two blocks are now operated by an international consortium led by France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s Eni.

Lebanon and Qatar also discussed the latest developments regarding the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel as well as the subsequent actions that need to be taken to begin oil and gas exploration in Lebanon, according to Fayad.

“Qatar’s participation in oil and gas exploration in Lebanon is significant as we know Qatar’s investment capacity,” the Lebanese minister said.

After years of negotiations, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement earlier this week to demarcate their maritime borders, paving the way for offshore energy exploration within the Lebanese territories.

Earlier this week, Israel and Lebanon agreed to resolve a decades-long dispute over their maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s office said in a statement that the final draft deal — delivered to him by U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the negotiations between the two countries — satisfied Lebanon and “meets its demands and preserves its rights to its natural wealth.”

Minutes later, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that his country was also satisfied with the draft.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.