Queer Cyprus lament ‘binary gender regime’ causing discrimination

Queer Cyprus, a civil society movement in the Turkish occupied north, is requesting that institutions drop their demand for prerequisites for legal recognition of gender.

‘The binary gender regime continues to create rights violations day by day,’ the movement said. ‘The system which accepts male and female genders as the norm in laws and practices excludes everyone outside the duality, causing discrimination and exclusion’.

The movement said people outside the binary gender system are discriminated against in police stations, prisons, schools, and workplaces.

Queer Cyprus started off as “Initiative Against Homophobia” in 2008 in order to change discriminatory to mold public opinion in regard to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex rights and freedom.

The movement, which was renamed Queer Cyprus in 2012, fights for a world in which individuals do not face discrimination based on their language, religious belief, color, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual expression, age or ethnicity.