Ukraine in talks with Turkey to expand exports

Ukraine has considered expanding the range of goods for exports via its seaports and stands ready to discuss the issue with Turkey, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reports.

“We are raising a question about the possibility of expanding the range of export of goods from Ukraine in the future,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar was cited by the media outlet as saying.

Currently, the “green corridor” from the Ukrainian ports is working smoothly under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Bodnar said.

Soon Ukraine and Turkey are due to hold talks over the extension of the deal, Bodnar said.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

Since the deal came into effect, a total of 331 vessels carrying 7.38 million tons of agricultural products have departed from the Ukrainian ports to the countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry.

The agreement is due to expire on Nov. 19.