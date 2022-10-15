Cyprus interconnector project involves laying 1,200 kilometers of undersea cable

The construction of an electricity link between Asia and Europe was launched at an event in Cyprus on Friday.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades attended the event in Nicosia, which marked the start of the 2.5 billion euro (2.4 billion U.S. dollars) project.

The EuroAsia Interconnector will link up the electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece, and will also transfer electricity from renewable sources in Israel to Europe.

The project, with estimated construction costs of 1.57 billion euros for the first phase, has received a 657 million euros European Union (EU) grant under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and has also been awarded a 100 million euros grant from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, according to a statement issued by the European Commission on Friday.

The project is expected to complete by the end of 2026, the statement said.

A second interconnector between Egypt and Europe through Cyprus is also envisaged in the future.

The EuroAsia Interconnector project involves the laying of around 1,200 kilometers of undersea cable with 2,000 Megawatt capacity, from Israel to Cyprus, and to the Greek island Crete.

Electricity from renewable sources in Israel, and later from Egypt, could be transferred to other EU countries through the Greek grid. (1 euro= 0.97 dollars)

Speaking at the launch of works, President Anastasiades said Cyprus, due to its strategic location and its excellent relations and long-standing partnerships in the field of energy with neighbouring countries, stands ready to make its own contribution and be an active part of the energy solutions that our region has to offer.

“A role which we have already assumed through the start of the construction phase of the “EuroAsia” interconnector between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, as well as the preparations underway for also launching the “EuroAfrica” interconnector which will connect Cyprus-Greece- Egypt”.