Dragon spacecraft safely splashes down off Florida

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida on Friday, NASA said.

The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Day Time (2055 GMT).

The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time (1605 GMT) Friday.

The mission was launched to the space station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Apr. 27. ■