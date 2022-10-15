FIFA announces draw of Play-off Tournament of 2023 Women’s WC

The Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) announced the draw of the Play-Off Tournament of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday.

Ten teams are divided into three groups with the group winners completing the global finals.

The Play-off Tournament will not be played on the round-and-robin format. Instead, Portugal will face off against the winner between Cameroon and Thailand to fight for the berth of the World Cup in Group A.

In Group B, Senegal and Haiti will vie for the right to challenge Chile, while in Group C, Chinese Taipei-Paraguay and Papua New Guinea-Panama will square off for the ticket.

The Play-off Tournament will be hosted in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand, between February 18 and 23.

The ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 with 32 teams playing in nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand.

Play-off Tournament:

Group A: Portugal, Cameroon, Thailand

Group B: Chile, Haiti, Senegal

Group C: Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Panama. ■