New agreements between Turkey and Qatar signed, food security, intellectual property, disaster and emergency management

Turkey and Qatar signed 11 new agreements during the eighth meeting of their Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul on Friday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani co-chaired the meeting, where high-level officials held talks on various issues.

The agreements cover areas of shared use of communications infrastructure, food security, intellectual property, disaster and emergency management, as well as cultural exchanges, according to the report.

Turkey enjoys a deep historical friendship with Qatar. The two countries’ partnerships have also strengthened since the Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014, during which over 80 bilateral agreements were signed and high-level meetings were frequent.

Elsewhere, Qatar has expressed its interest in participating in the oil exploration in two areas offshore Lebanon in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the Lebanese energy minister said Friday.

“Qatar expressed its interest, in a letter from his Excellency the Qatari Oil Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in participating in exploring oil in blocks 4 and 9,” Walid Fayad said following his meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. The two blocks are now operated by an international consortium led by France’s TotalEnergies and Italy’s Eni.

Lebanon and Qatar also discussed the latest developments regarding the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel as well as the subsequent actions that need to be taken to begin oil and gas exploration in Lebanon, according to Fayad.