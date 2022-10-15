Search and rescue efforts continuing at Turkish mine, 49 trapped

An underground coal mine explosion in the northern Bartin province of Turkey trapped 49 miners on Friday, the local NTV broadcaster reported.

“An explosion occurred at the minus 300-meter elevation at 6:15 p.m. local time (1515 GMT) at the Amasra Hard Coal Enterprise,” Bartin province said in a statement, adding that 14 workers have been rescued so far.

Forty-four miners are still trapped 300 meters underground, and five others at 350 meter underground, Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing by many teams, he added.

The mine has intense methane gas, and they have a suspicion of a firedamp explosion, Mayor of Bartin’s Amasra District Recai Cakir told reporters.

In 2014, as many as 301 people died in Turkey’s worst mine disaster in a fire inside a coal mine in Soma town of western Manisa province.