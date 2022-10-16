Atletico moves up to third, Sevilla wins in Mallorca in La Liga

Atletico Madrid moved into third place in La Liga on Saturday night with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Athletic Club Bilbao.

Antoine Griezmann’s goal two minutes into the second half was enough to decide a game of few chances, although the home side pressed Atletico hard in the last 15 minutes.

Jan Oblak had to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury and his substitute Ivo Grbic made one excellent save to deny Inigo Martinez, while Reinildo Mandava made a vital block to frustrate Raul Garcia with just two minutes left after the referee allowed 10 minutes of injury time.

A combination of a magnificent goal from Nemanja Gudelj and a series of magnificent saves from goalkeeper Bono were enough to give Sevilla a 1-0 win away to Mallorca.

Gudelj’s 53rd-minute shot from around 30 meters was Sevilla’s only shot on target all game and although Mallorca threw everything at Jorge Sampaoli’s side, Bono was able to produce a string of saves to give his side just their second win of the campaign.

Cristhian Stuani held his nerve to net an injury time penalty to save a point for Girona at home to Cadiz.

Alex Fernandez put Cadiz ahead at the start of the second half, and the visitors had keeper Jeremias Ledesma to thank for keeping them ahead until Stuani broke their hearts in the 11th minute of injury time.

Jorge Almiron started his second spell in charge of Elche with a 2-2 away to Valencia.

Edinson Cavani scored twice for Valencia in the 41st and 52nd minutes, while Pere Milla had put Elche ahead in the 29th minute and leveled the score in the 65th.

Real Madrid will entertain FC Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday afternoon in the biggest game of the weekend. ■