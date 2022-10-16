Frankfurt crushes struggling Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Daichi Kamada scored twice and helped Eintracht Frankfurt crush 10-men Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 at the 10th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

The “Eagles” started highly motivated on home soil and came to early chances, as Mario Gotze pulled wide from 20 meters in the ninth minute before Randal Kolo Muani unleashed an effort into the arms of Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky five minutes later.

Leverkusen showed signs of life at the half hour mark when Jeremie Frimpong’s header rattled the woodwork out of the blue.

The hosts eventually opened the scoring with great assistance of Edmond Tapsoba’s foul play inside the box, allowing Kamada to slot home the subsequent penalty just before the break.

The “Werkself” started brightly into the second half and shocked Frankfurt with an equalizer through Piero Hincapie’s diving header in the 56th minute.

Frankfurt remained unimpressed and responded two minutes later as Muani nodded home Christopher Lenz’s pinpoint cross.

Things went from bad to worse for Leverkusen at the hour mark as Jesper Lindstrom made it 3-1 before Hincapie received his marching order for his second bookable offense, which caused another penalty in the 72nd minute. Kamada stepped up and converted the penalty to make it four.

The hosts were still not done with the scoring as Lucas Alario extended the lead to wrap up the fifth win of the season in the dying minutes of the game.

Elsewhere, struggling Stuttgart returned to winning ways after easing past last placed Bochum 4-1.

Werder Bremen’s two-game winning streak came to an end as clinical Mainz snatched a 2-0 victory on the road.

Leipzig extended their unbeaten run to five games after seeing off stubborn Hertha Berlin 3-2.

Borussia Monchengladbach gave away its lead twice and shared the spoils with Wolfsburg following a 2-2 draw, while Hoffenheim downed newly promoted Schalke 3-0 on Friday. ■