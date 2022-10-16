Jordan hosts diplomatic bazaar to raise fund for underprivileged children

The 58th Annual International Diplomatic Bazaar kicked off in the Jordanian capital Amman on Saturday.

The one-day event, which was held offline after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a platform for diplomatic missions to sell products of their home countries to raise fund for children at Mabarrat Um Al Hussein, a Jordanian charity that provides education and shelter for orphaned and underprivileged children in the kingdom.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jordanian Princess Basma Bint Talal said the bazaar’s ultimate goal was to help the charity’s underprivileged children by preparing and empowering them to become successful and engaged members of society.

While commending the diplomatic missions’ commitment to attending the bazaar, Princess Basma said the bazaar is a symbol of social and international solidarity.

Some 30 foreign embassies and missions in Jordan attended the bazaar, according to its organizer. ■