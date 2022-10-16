Magnitude-5.3 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Surigao Del Sur province in southern Philippines late Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 11:14 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of one km, about 68 km northeast of Marihatag town.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” ■

