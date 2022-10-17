Death toll from Tehran’s Evin prison blaze rises to eight

The death toll from a Saturday blaze at Tehran’s Evin prison rose to eight as four other inmates died at the hospital due to severe injuries, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Citing the Iranian Judiciary’s media center, it reported that all the deceased prisoners were among those held in the ward for theft, adding six others are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the report, over 70 detainees have been rescued from the fire on the night of the incident by prison officers, police forces, and emergency personnel.

Earlier reports said the large fire was ignited following clashes among a number of inmates in the wards for theft and financial convictions, which spread to a tailoring workshop of the prison.

Official news agency IRNA earlier reported that four inmates died from smoke inhalation in the fire, and 61 injured prisoners were receiving treatment, 10 of whom were hospitalized, including four in critical conditions at the time.

During the conflict and fire, a number of prisoners convicted of violent and dangerous crimes tried to escape, but failed thanks to security measures, IRNA said. ■