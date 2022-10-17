Iran launches massive three day war games, ‘suicide drones’ to be tested

The Ground Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale three-day military exercise in Iran’s northwestern region of Aras on Monday, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The war game was being held in areas along Iran’s northwestern borders in the provinces of Ardabil and East Azarbaijan, it reported.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Mohammad Pakpour said heliborne and airborne operations, night raids, and operations involving combat helicopters and “suicide” drones will be carried out during the exercise.

The military exercise involves hybrid security and defense scenarios, including a building drill of military pontoon bridges, according to the report.

Last week, Pakpour said the drill is part of the scheduled annual missions of the IRGC Ground Force, which aims to boost its combat preparedness, the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News reported. ■