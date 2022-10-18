Bases in Cyprus raise €5000 for Pancyprian Anticancer Society

A recent SBA Police charity football event in Happy Valley to raise money for the Pancyprian Anticancer Society and for vulnerable members of the communities attracted more than 1,000 people.

Working alongside the Cyprus Football Association, various local academies took part, including Apollon Limassol, AEL, Paphos FC, Yeroskipou FC and Juventus, according to a press release from the SBA.

With MP’s and community leaders present alongside SBAA Administrator, Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, Deputy Divisional Commander, Superintendent Dinos Petrou, was delighted to see so much support for the cause.

He said: “We are honoured to see so many people attending and supporting this very important event.

“We outline our personal commitment to helping others by providing practical support to charity associations that do so much in return to help those who suffer from cancer and in addition, to provide relief to members of our community who are in need.

“With this tournament, we aim to come closer to our younger generation and at the same time, to educate them about charitable activities.

“Through this charity we will support people who suffer from cancer and at the same time other vulnerable members of society.”

Trachoni community leader, Kyriacos Christodoulou, said: “We thank the SBA Police for organising this charitable event to the benefit of the communities. The SBA Police has done a lot in terms of charity and policing, making our communities safe.”

Sergeant Andreas Koumbarou, who heads up the SBA Police’s Community Unit in Akrotiri, was equally delighted with the support: “Events like this highlight the importance of the close relationship between all of those involved.”

So far, more than €5000 has been raised from the event with more still expected.