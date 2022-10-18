Good year for Cyprus tourism, but worries remain

Cyprus has seen a robust rebound of holidaymakers this year, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

New figures show tourist arrivals reached 413.382 in September 2022 compared to 339.242 in September 2021, recording an increase of 21,9%.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues

For the period of January – September 2022, arrivals totaled 2.540.554 compared to 1.299.392 in the corresponding period of 2021, 512.184 in the period of January – September 2020 and 3.260.546 arrivals in the period of January – September 2019.

Tourism officials say even though the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine conflict saw the loss of holidaymakers, arrivals from other markets had been encouraging.

In fact, figures show arrivals from France doubled compared with 2019, this is partly explained by good flight connections, including new routes to Paris offered by low-cost carriers such as EasyJet. Another attraction for would-be visitors was the quick easing of many Covid travel restrictions to accelerate a tourism rebound.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for September 2022, with a share of 41,1% (169.799) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 8,5% (35.013), Poland with 5,5% (22.922), Germany with 5,4% (22.244), Greece with 4,5% (18.802) and Sweden with 4,5% (18.463).

According to the latest statistics, throughout the first half of 2022, the island reached the goal of exceeding the number of flights recorded last year.

Furthermore, holiday revenues reached €835.7 million in the first half of 2022, indicating a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

However, despite the encouraging figures, the island still faces a long road to full recovery.

A number of new challenges, including rising inflation, the rippling impact of electricity costs and labour shortages are expected to increase operating expenditure of hotels and guesthouses.

As about 20 percent of hotel revenues goes to food and beverage costs, the impact of inflationary pressures on prices is expected affect dramatically operating costs as well as the energy cost which is also a considerable expense for a hotel operation.

Another consideration which will increase costs is the rise in interest rates, as the hotel industry is capital intensive, so loans are required to be able to operate and these loans could be hammered by an increase in interest rates.