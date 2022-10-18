Mali: Three peacekeepers from Chad killed, three others injured

The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned an attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali, which killed three peacekeepers from Chad and injured three others.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Chad, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured.

The council members called on the transitional government of Mali to swiftly investigate Monday’s attack near Tessalit, with the support from the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, promote accountability by bringing the perpetrators to justice, and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

Attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, they stressed.

Expressing their concern about the security situation in Mali, the council members reiterated their full support to MINUSMA and the other security presences in the Sahel region.

They stressed that these heinous acts will not undermine their determination to continue to support the peace and reconciliation process in Mali. ■