New Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 found in India

As India records a downward spiral in daily COVID-19 caseload, two new sub-variants of Omicron BF.7 and BQ.1 have been detected in the South Asian country, local media reported Tuesday.

“Maharashtra has reported cases from other sub-variants of Omicron — BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant, which was detected for the first time in India on Monday from the sample of a patient in Pune,” a report said.

The BQ.1 is a descendant of BA.5. Sub-variant BF.7 was detected by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center on Oct. 14.

In the southwestern state of Maharashtra, XBB, another sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, has also been reported. The sub-variant was earlier detected in southern Kerala.

XBB, a recombinant lineage between two Omicron sublineages, BJ.1 and BA.2.75, is a fast-spreading variant.

Health experts predict a rise in the coming winter season in the state, especially in a festive environment. Maharashtra’s health department and experts have asked people not to ignore flu-like symptoms and seek medical advice at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Kerala state government on Monday said it was intensifying preventive measures in view of the new genetic variations of COVID-19, XBB and XBB1, being reported from other parts of the world.

On Tuesday, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,542 COVID-19 cases, the lowest in six months. ■