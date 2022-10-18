Probe shows “powerful explosions caused extensive damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2”

Preliminary investigations have confirmed that “powerful explosions caused extensive damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone,” the Copenhagen Police said in a press release Tuesday.

“The Copenhagen Police, with the assistance of the Danish Defence Forces and in cooperation with the PET (Danish Security and Intelligence Service), have conducted a number of preliminary investigations into the crime scenes in the Baltic Sea,” said the press release.

“The investigations have confirmed that extensive damage has been caused to Nord Stream 1 and 2 in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone, and that the damage was caused by powerful explosions.”

It added that PET and the Copenhagen Police have decided to set up a joint team to investigate the incidents further based on the preliminary investigations.

The new investigative group is expected to work closely with relevant authorities in both Denmark and abroad, but “it was still too early to say anything about the framework under which international cooperation will take place.”

On Sept. 26, leaks were discovered in two natural gas pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which carry gas from Russia to Europe, beneath the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark’s Bornholm island, near the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incidents “deliberate actions.” ■