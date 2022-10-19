ITB Asia returns as Asia’s Largest Travel Trade Show

ITB Asia, ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show’, now in its 15th year, gracefully opened today at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, the 3-in-1 show will run as an in-person event until Friday, 21 October 2022.

Reflecting renewed confidence in MICE events, ITB Asia 2022 has attracted over 80 National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs). Under the anchor theme, “Go Big & Go Forward: Travel Industry on the Road to Recovery and Growth”, travel leaders who are at the top of their respective industries will share insights on key trends and how to stay competitive and quickly maximise growth potential.

Commenting on this year’s in-person event, Dr Martin Buck, Senior Vice President, Messe Berlin GmbH, said: “With the industry in Asia optimistic again, we are delighted to bring international travel professionals back to Singapore for meaningful business, networking and learning through face-to-face interactions. It remains crucial for us to offer a balanced mix of geographic markets and sectors such as MICE, leisure, corporate travel and travel tech to ensure a high-quality buyer-seller experience, thus maintaining ITB Asia’s position as the leading business platform in the APAC region”.