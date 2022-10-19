UK home secretary resigns

Suella Braverman, home secretary of the United Kingdom (UK), resigned on Wednesday.

In her resignation posted on Twitter, Braverman cited her “technical infringement of the rules” as she sent an official document from her personal email. ■

