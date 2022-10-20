Cyprus: Another bird rescued and released back into the wild in Akrotiri

Akrotiri Environmental and Education Centre (AEEC) staff and members of the Republic of Cyprus Game and Fauna Service have released a Kingfisher back into the wild after it was successfully rehabilitated after being found suffering from exhaustion.

The bird was found during its migration efforts and had been undergoing treatment at the Game and Fauna Service facility in Nicosia before being returned to the AEEC.

Before its release, biometric measurements were taken and a ring was attached to its leg so it could be monitored on its onwards journey.

Dr Thomas Hadjikyriakou, the AEEC Manager, said: “Birds are regularly released in Akrotiri following treatment, and rings are attached on them, as well as transmitters to larger birds, to monitor their movements and assess their success back in nature.

“We are extremely grateful to the local community, who provide information and bring injured and exhausted birds to the AEEC for treatment and subsequent release.”

The Kingfisher, one of the most beautiful and colourful birds in Cyprus, is small with a bluish, greenish back and orange underparts.

It migrates through Cyprus during autumn, with a number staying locally throughout the winter period.

Regularly seen in coastal areas and wetlands, it catches its food –small fish – with its long bill, by diving in the water.