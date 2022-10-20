Growing concerns about the fast spread of cholera in Lebanon

Health Minister Firas Abiad has raised concerns about the fast spread of cholera in Lebanon, calling on international organizations to increase their support to contain the infection.

A statement by the Ministry of Public Health quoted Abiad as saying at a press conference that 70 percent of cholera cases come from refugee camps. Still, he added that an increasing number of infections recently appeared among Lebanese citizens.

Abiad attributed the spread of cholera infections to contaminated water and close contact with infected people.

He added that his ministry is “preparing a field hospital in Arsal, while there are eight field hospitals ready for the distribution of medical supplies.”

Since the first case of cholera was detected in Lebanon on Oct. 6, the total number of cholera cases reached 169 as of Wednesday, with the death toll from the infection standing at 5, according to the ministry.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Monday that it had developed a joint response plan, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, to prevent and contain the cholera outbreak in Lebanon.

UNICEF said it had distributed 80,000 liters of fuel to water pumping stations and wastewater treatment stations in locations with confirmed and suspected cholera cases.

Since Oct. 8, it has also distributed emergency medical supplies to treat cholera, including 150,000 oral rehydration salts and 50 cholera treatment kits. ■