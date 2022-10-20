International Fair of Energy Transition (SITE) kicks off in Tunisia

The first International Fair of Energy Transition (SITE) kicked off on Wednesday in Tunisian capital with the attendance of exhibitors at home and abroad.

The three-day event was inaugurated by Ahlam Al-Baji Al-Sayeb, chief-of-staff of the Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, in the presence of experts in the fields of energy and renewable energies.

During her speech, Al-Baji Al-Sayeb stressed that the SITE aims to introduce Tunisia’s energy infrastructure potential to the world.

“It is an opportunity to attract investment in the field of renewable energies in light of the development of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the global trend toward a green economy and clean energies,” she noted.

At least 30 exhibitors from Tunisia, Germany and China are taking part in the fair which is expected to receive over 5,000 visitors. ■