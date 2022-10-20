Real Madrid cruise past Elche in La Liga

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points over FC Barcelona with a comfortable 3-0 win away to bottom side Elche.

Fede Valverde continued his excellent recent form with the opening goal in the 11th minute with a powerful shot.

Madrid had two goals ruled off for offside from Karim Benzema and David Alaba in the first half and another one from Benzema after the break, but Benzema scored Madrid’s second in the 75th minute to double the lead. Marco Asensio added the third in the last minute.

The win pressures Barca ahead of their home game against Villarreal on Thursday.

Mikel Merino’s third-minute header from Brais Mendez’s corner was enough to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca and stretch their winning run to eight matches and lift them to third.

Mallorca were unlucky to see an excellent goal from Amath N’Diaye ruled out for a questionable foul called by VAR in the 58th minute.

High-flying Real Betis were held to a 0-0 draw by a struggling but improving Cadiz in an Andalusian derby.

Cadiz were able to keep Betis’ attack at bay, while Betis midfielder Sergio Canales was sent off for seeing two yellow cards for complaining in the closing moments of the match.

Valladolid produced a clinical display to claim a morale-boosting 4-1 win at home to Celta Vigo.

Celta had over 60 percent of the ball and over 20 shots in the match but were wasteful, while the home side scored four goals from just nine efforts.

Roque Mesa put Valladolid ahead in the 32nd minute and although Oscar Rodriguez leveled before the break, a strike from Joaquin Fernandez and two more from Sergio Leon sealed the win for Valladolid in the second half. ■