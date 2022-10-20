The search for a political solution for the Syrian crisis

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday discussed means to reach a political solution for the Syrian crisis.

During a meeting in Amman, Pedersen briefed Safadi on the UN-led efforts to resolve the crisis, as well as the outcomes of the talks being held in Syria, according to a statement by the ministry.

Safadi stressed Jordan’s support for the envoy’s efforts toward reaching a political solution in Syria in accordance with the relevant UN resolution.

The foreign minister highlighted the need to continue international support for refugees and host communities to ensure decent living standards.

Safadi and Pedersen also discussed the situation in southern Syria and the drug trafficking issues.

Safadi noted that Jordan is taking all necessary measures to combat the threat of drug smuggling and will do anything necessary to secure its borders and interests. ■