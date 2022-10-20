Turkey disables deadly mine in the Black Sea, spillover from Ukraine war

Turkish underwater demolition teams have disabled a mine in the Black Sea, the defense ministry has confirmed.

A mine was detected off the coast of the Kiyikoy district in the northwestern province of Kirklareli and teams from the Underwater Defense were dispatched to the scene, the ministry said in a statement.

“The mine has been secured and defused by the teams,” it noted.

This is the fourth such incident since the start of the Ukrainian crisis on Feb. 24.

In April, Turkey detected three mines in the waters of Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Marmara Sea.

Turkish navy and its mine-hunting vessels are monitoring the Black Sea for stray mines, according to the defense ministry.

Ukraine’s navy had deployed mines near the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny since the start of the illegal Russian invasion, Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed in March.

Ukraine refuted the Russian claim.