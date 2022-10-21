Cyprus records huge spike in asylum arrivals

The number has swelled to 17,000 this year, an official from the Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday.

The number of asylum seekers arriving in Cyprus has doubled so far this year, compared to the same period in 2021, official figures showed.

Arrivals of unaccompanied children in Cyprus has also trebled this year, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Costas Constantinou told a parliamentary committee.

Cyprus is one of the so-called front-line Mediterranean European Union (EU) countries (MED5 group), which receive the largest numbers of irregular immigrants in relation to their populations.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told a ministerial conference of the MED5 group in Cyprus earlier this month that asylum seekers make up over 4 percent of the country’s population. ■

