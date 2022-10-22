EU transport ministers meet on railways development, energy prices

European Union (EU) transport ministers have met to discuss the development of railway transport, the future shape of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and energy prices.

During their informal meeting, the ministers discussed the development of high-speed rail lines in different parts of Europe and further investments from EU funds. They addressed the inclusion of some new links in the TEN-T network and better rail connectivity, according to a statement from the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

“The strengthening of transport relations will undoubtedly contribute not only to easier movement of people, but will also improve economic and social links both within the EU and beyond. We need to find ways to make rail transport more efficient and attractive for passengers,” Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka said in the statement.

The ministers agreed on the necessity to continue with the electrification of the European railway network and discussed measures to reduce energy consumption on railways.

According to Kupka, these measures include the purchase of more efficient vehicles capable of energy recovery, the unification of power supply systems, greater use of local renewable energy sources, and the replacement of train station lightning for energy-saving type. ■