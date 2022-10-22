Travel: Epic Denmark and the joys of Copenhagen

Nathan Morley takes to the canals of Copenhagen, the Tivoli, and Hamlet’s Castle.

While a three day break might not be enough to see it all, 36 hours in Copenhagen gives you a chance to explore this glorious city, and venture out for an afternoon to the breathtaking coast which has some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe.

Copenhagen at night is magical, and the best place to spend it is at the Tivoli, the city’s communal playground which has been recording a roaring trade since 1843. The gardens boast funfair rides, fairy lights, a Chinese pagoda theatre and restaurants catering to the city’s diverse palate. Here, you’ll find everything from Chinese, burgers, tacos, and shawarma to local inspired delicacies.

It is easy to slip into the Victorian age in the city’s covered passages and 19th century architecture. Just across the street from Tivoli, the immense town hall, dwarfs all other buildings and contains many valuable treasures. If you have the energy to climb to the tower at 460 feet high, you’ll obtain some idea of the length of the city.

From high above, you’ll catch a glimpse of the Botanical Garden, or Botanisk Have, a 20-acre assortment of gardens, plants, trees, and flowerbeds, along with beautiful Victorian greenhouses, the most notable is the 3000-square metre conservatory complex from 1874.

Copenhagen is a flat city, and ideal for visitors seeing it on foot or by bicycle. One can walk to many of the city’s attractions in less than 20 minutes from the centre, and public transport is excellent. Busses, tube and local trains are inclusive with a Copenhagen Card, which also gives free entry to many attractions.

My three-night stay was divided into two parts. First the luxury: An evening at the hotel d’Angleterre. Established in 1755, it always does brisk business and is a historic landmark, known to me for its connection with Field Marshall Montgomery who set up his headquarters here in 1945, after the Second World War. It boasts 92 high-ceilinged rooms and suites and is smack-bang in the best part of town.

At the other end of the scale, I spent the two remaining nights’ at the ‘Next House,’ a new type of ‘luxury’ Hostel – hotel located just a stone’s throw from the central station, Tivoli and waterfront. Clean and comfortable, it offers good breakfasts, a bar; gym and lively atmosphere at cut-rate prices, especially if you are prepared to share a room with three others.

There are plenty of secondhand bookshops in the old town, which managed to provide me with a very satisfying morning, but most shoppers head to Strøget the main boulevard and one of Europe’s longest pedestrian streets offering a multitude of shops, from modest chains to some of the most exclusive outlets selling chic Nordic brands.

If the weather is fine, there is no more relaxing way to spend the afternoon than at Hamlet’s magnificent renaissance castle in Elsinore, a 30-minute train ride from the capital (and covered by the Copenhagen Card). From here, you can gaze over the Øresund, a narrow stretch of water for a breathtaking view of Sweden in the distance.

Elsinore’s UNESCO-listed castle, though, is a real theatergoers dream. On the courtyard stage, Hamlet has been performed over the years by Laurence Olivier, Jack Hawkins, John Gielgud, and Christopher Plummer. Nearby, take the opportunity to explore the Maritime Museum of Denmark, illustrating 600 years of Danish seafaring history.

One could spend the better part of the trip visiting museums alone.

For me, there were three museum highlights in Copenhagen: The National Museum is Denmark’s largest museum of cultural history, highlighting Danish and foreign cultures. Now that travel is picking up, it was busy with visitors enjoying a beautifully curated local journey, along with other special exhibitions such as Arctic and Mediterranean cultures.

The War Museum also provides a rich bounty for history buffs. Though not as large as the National Museum, it is equally impressive and displays a wonderful collection of fine maritime artefacts as well as exhibitions of more recent military campaigns, including Afghanistan (with a recreation of a desert camp, complete with jeeps, mud, tents and debris.)

Finally, the Museum of Danish Resistance tells the story – with wall-sized video screens and audio guides – of the Danish resistance during the German occupation between 1940 – 1945. It provides a fascinating story of sabotage, occupation, and eventual liberation. One of the most powerful presentations is the story of the miraculous escape of Denmark’s Jews.

From historical walks and canal trips to the glorious coastlines, Denmark is a country that is easy to love.