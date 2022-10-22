Travel: In Vienna on the trail of Harry Lime

It’s been over 70-years since the shadow of The Third Man first fell over Vienna, and the city has reaping the benefits of the blockbuster ever since, as Nathan Morley discovers.



In this vast metropolis, you don’t have to look far to find movie buffs on the trail of cinema villain Harry Lime – played so beautifully in 1948 by Orson Welles. There is a walking tour, a museum and the now-legendry sewer tour.

The movie tells the story of an American novelist in post-World War Two Vienna who discovers an old friend – presumed dead by the authorities – is still alive and spreading misery by dealing fake drugs on the black market.

It all leads to a dramatic confrontation in the sewers, an underworld labyrinth beneath the ancient streets of Vienna.

Even though its seven decades since the Third Man emerged to critical and popular acclaim, the film continues to be a hit with tourists, says Michael Gegenhuber, the official in charge of guiding fans through the sewers.

“For the tourist to visit the original set – because most of them know the Third Man – it was awarded with an Academy Award, and the British Film Institute said it was the most important British film of the 20th Century, so it’s very famous. The other thing is who ever visited an original sewer? And the Viennese sewer is quite a nice one,” he laughs.

The original spiral staircase from the film leads you down into one of the oldest parts of Vienna’s sewer system. The “cholera sewers”, running parallel to the River Wien on its left and right, were built in the 1830s and have remained virtually unchanged to this day.

On thing is noticeable, those on the Third Man trail are also almost invariably from overseas. Austrians seem completely bemused by the ongoing interest in the menacing thriller based on Graham Greene’s novel.

The film starred Joseph Cotten, Orson Welles, Alicia Valli and Trevor Howard – and images of those actors adorn the walls of the popular Third Man Museum, owned and run by Gerhard Strassgschwandtner, who shows me a zither – in fact, the actual instrument played to such acclaim by Anton Karas in the film.

“It’s a cheap, tiny, lousy little instrument that this poor guy Anton Karas used to record the film music and to compose it in the beginning – he was not a composer, he was just going for tips through wineries with his instrument performing – he was in the right place at the right time,” he explains.

“As Carol Reed and Graham Greene had been in Vienna in June 1948, they went to the same place where the guy was playing”.

The echoes of the zither continue down under the streets where Michael is explaining how in the movie, a dramatic man-hunt through the sewers builds into exciting chase for the mysterious Third Man.

When the zither music fades out, Harry Lime laid crumpled and dead– and Michael says thankfully, public fascination with the moment in movie history shows no sign of letting up.

“Maybe it’s a fashion, the older a movie gets, the more fashionable it becomes,” he says. “It’s not just information…its also fun and you see the original thing”.