Aedes albopictus mosquito seen in Cyprus, significant biting nuisance

A unfamiliar species of mosquito, Aedes albopictus – which can spread yellow fever viruses, dengue fever, and Zika fever – has been spotted in Cyprus.

The deputy head of health services Herodotos Herodotou told the Cyprus Times that this was the first time the Aedes albopictus been seen in on the island.

However, although the Aedes albopictus feeds on a wide range of hosts and is known to be a significant biting nuisance, Herodotou said the public should not be alarmed, as there are no serious diseases on the island for the mosquito to transmit.

He added that on Monday, meetings are scheduled with the competent services of the Municipality of Limassol to draw up an action plan to combat the appearance of Aedes albopictus in the city.