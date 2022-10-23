Israel’s top court throws out petitions against Israel-Lebanon maritime deal

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday rejected petitions that called to prevent the government from approving a landmark deal setting a maritime border with Lebanon.

A three-judge panel at the court decided to throw out four petitions submitted by right-wing groups and activists.

The petitions claimed that the government should not conclude the deal ahead of the Nov. 1 elections, and the government’s move to “fast-tracking” the deal requires parliament approval, calling on the court to intervene.

The court did not publish the reasons for the judgment immediately.

The court’s decision paves the way for the deal to receive final approval by the government in a vote expected to be held later this week.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the ruling. “It will allow us to advance the important agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon in the coming days,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the deal is a “good and right agreement with positive security, political and economic implications for the entire region.”

Israel and Lebanon announced on Oct. 11 that they reached a U.S.-brokered agreement to demarcate a maritime border between them in a disputed zone in the Eastern Mediterranean, where natural gas fields are located. ■