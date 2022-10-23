Palestinian authorities accuse Israel of imposing military solution to conflict

Palestinian authorities on Saturday accused Israel of replacing the political solution to the conflict with the Palestinians with a military solution that serves its interests.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that Israel’s goal of “escalation against the Palestinians in the West Bank is to neglect political solutions to the conflict and replace them with military ones that serve its interests.”

The Palestinians’ steadfastness will fail the Israeli plans to exclude the strategic necessities to resolve the conflict, it said, holding Israel “fully and directly responsible for the repercussions of the continued escalation on the ground.”

The statement called on the UN Security Council “to assume its legal and moral responsibilities towards the Israeli violations practiced against the Palestinians, mainly the military occupation, settlements, and extrajudicial killings.”

It also called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to quickly activate the international protection system for the Palestinians and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to begin its investigations into the Israeli violations.”

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Sallah Breiki, 19, was killed on Friday after he was shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest, with four others injured, including two in serious condition.

The tension has been mounting between Israel and the Palestinians since March after the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists by storming Palestinian towns and cities in the West Bank.

Since early January, more than 174 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including women and children, according to official Palestinian figures. Meanwhile, more than 20 Israelis have been killed since March.

On Friday, fierce clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in various West Bank areas, mainly in the villages near the city of Nablus, which has been under an Israeli siege for more than 10 days, Palestinian medics said.

They added that six people were shot by live ammunition and six others by rubber bullets, while dozens inhaled teargas fired by the soldiers. The Palestinian protesters burned tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, according to the eyewitnesses.

In the June 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled the areas ever since. The Palestinians aspire to establish a Palestinian state on these territories. ■