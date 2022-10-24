Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

October 24, 2022 Famagusta Gazette China, Covid 0

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 173 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Altogether 751 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 311 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 248,573 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5102 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG