Pope meets President Anastasiades, discusses Cyprus situation

Pope Francis on Monday morning received President Anastasiades, in an audience in the Vatican.

The pair expressed their gratitude for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and Cyprus, and discussed the possibility of further collaboration on areas of mutual concern, such as the reception of refugees.

Also on the agenda were the reunification of Cyprus and the situation of the Mediterranean region more broadly, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

Following his meeting with the Pope, Anastasiades met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Pope gave Anastasiades an icon of “Jesus the Good Shepherd, who knows His sheep and the smell of His flock”, telling the President that he chose the gift because “you know your people with your heart, you are close to the people.”

The Holy Father also presented Anastasiades with a collection of papal documents.

In return, the Cypriot President gave the Pope a silver cup, modelled after those used in Cyprus in ancient times.

The Holy father is no stranger to Cyprus. Last year, he flew out from Rome to Nicosia where he was welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, followed by a meeting with local authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

He also made a courtesy visit to His Beatitude Chrysostomos II, Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus at the Orthodox Archbishopric of Cyprus in Nicosia, followed by a meeting with the Holy Synod at the Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia. Later in the morning presided over a Mass at the “GSP Stadium” in Nicosia. In the afternoon he held an Ecumenical Prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia.