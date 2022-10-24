Turkey issues arrest warrant for 11 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham suspects

Turkish prosecutors on Monday issued an arrest warrant for 11 suspects allegedly operating within the ranks of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the umbrella group of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The Turkish police had detained nine of the suspects and continued to seek the others, the TRT reported.

Designated by Türkiye as a terrorist organization in 2018, the HTS is the most powerful jihadist alliance in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, the last major rebel-controlled enclave outside the control of Syrian government.

Türkiye’s southern border with Syria has been a significant crossing point for Syrians and foreign fighters since the war broke out in Syria in 2011.

Meanwhile, nine Islamic State (IS) members, who were allegedly preparing an attack in Turkey, were detained in an operation in the al-Bab region in northern Syria, Turkish Interior Ministry said. ■