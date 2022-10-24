UNIFIL chief expresses hope about diplomatic, political solution between Lebanon, Israel

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reaffirmed on Monday “its strong commitment to creating space for a political and diplomatic solution between Lebanon and Israel.”

“Recent events give us hope,” said UNIFIL chief Aroldo Lazaro Saenz in a statement, hinting at the recent agreement between Lebanon and Israel over maritime borders.

“If the two countries can find an understanding at sea, my hope is that, someday soon, they will also be able to find it on land and on the fundamental issues that divide them,” Saenz said.

His remarks came on the 77th United Nations Day, celebrated at its headquarters in Naqoura in the presence of peacekeepers representing 48 national contingents.

Saenz said he has continually urged Lebanon and Israel to reach an agreement over another crucial point of contention — the “Blue Line,” a demarcation line to determine whether Israel has fully withdrawn from the south of Lebanon. ■