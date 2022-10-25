Crash kills 11 passengers in Egypt bus crash

At least 11 people were killed and nine others wounded on Tuesday in a road accident that occurred in Dakahlia province, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

“A minibus carrying 14 people, including the driver heading to a highway bridge was hit by a lorry coming very fast from the opposite road under the bridge,” a statement posted on Dakahlia province’s Facebook said.

All the deaths belong to a single family, including six children, it said, adding that ten ambulances rushed to the scene and transferred the victims to nearby public hospitals.

The general prosecutor started an investigation into the reasons behind the accident, it added.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents. ■