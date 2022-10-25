Russian exports jump over 25 pct in Jan.-Sept.

Russian exports jumped by 25.4 percent year on year to 431 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2022, a senior official said Monday.

Imports plummeted by 15.7 percent in this period to 180 billion dollars, First Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told a press conference.

This led to “a record” trade surplus of 251 billion dollars, almost doubling from the number in the first nine months of 2021, he said.

Russia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to 611 billion dollars in the first three quarters, up 9.6 percent year on year, Davydov added