Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference kicks off in Saudi capital

The annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference kicked off in the Saudi capital, gathering 6,000 policymakers, investors and scholars across the globe.

The 6th edition of the FII conference will last for three days under the theme “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order,” during which some 500 Saudi or foreign speakers from different sectors will share their insights.

Richard Attias, CEO of the conference’s organizer the FII Institute, said 180 sessions, 30 workshops and four mini-summits will be held during the conference.

This year’s event features forums on new pathways for global investment, analysis of critical industry trends, and networking chances for corporate heads, policymakers, investors, and industry experts, the FII said on its website.

Topics also include balancing economic success and sustainability, the rise of world geo-economic powers, increasing global inequality, new challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as opportunities in the post-pandemic recovery.

The FII Institute is a non-profit organization run by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.