IMF – Ukraine mull international donor platform at talks in Berlin

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva have discussed a new cooperation program between Kiev and the IMF, the Ukrainian government press service said on Tuesday.

At the talks in Berlin, Germany, Shmyhal voiced his hope that the new IMF program for Ukraine will start in 2023.

“We are making every effort to pass all the interim stages and transfer to the new program of cooperation with the Fund as soon as possible,” he said.

Shmyhal and Georgieva exchanged views on the results of the IMF Ukraine mission that worked in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 17-20, which saw talks between Ukrainian authorities and the IMF staff team.

The parties also touched upon the prospects for establishing an international donor platform, which implies a mechanism of coordination of aid to Ukraine.

So far this year, Ukraine has received 2.7 billion U.S. dollars in emergency disbursements from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument, according to Ukrainian media.