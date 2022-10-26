Number of dengue fever cases keeps on rising in Pakistan

The number of dengue fever cases has continued to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

In the last 24 hours, 397 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial health department reported on Tuesday night. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,514 and the total number of cases this year has reached 17,244.

The eastern Punjab province reported 289 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said on Tuesday. Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 142 new cases, followed by Multan city with 48 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 13,455.

The southern Sindh province reported 217 new infections, said the provincial health department on Tuesday evening. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 134 new cases. With the newly reported dengue cases, the October figure to date for the province has risen to 7,597, bringing the local total to 17,751 this year.

The national capital Islamabad reported 79 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Tuesday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 4,488 this year. ■