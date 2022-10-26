Pakistan reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 52 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s ministry of health said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,573,807 across the South Asian country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,622 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Tuesday, 7,512 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.69 percent.

There are 43 patients who are in critical condition in the country. ■